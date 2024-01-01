This working archaeological site gives visitors insights into England's first colony in Canada, which dates back to 1610. This is a cool spot for anyone to visit, but particularly if you're into archaeology; scientists have uncovered more than 135,000 artifacts here, and more are found every summer.
Cupids Cove Plantation Provincial Historic Site
Newfoundland & Labrador
