Bell Island

Newfoundland & Labrador

LoginSave

The largest of Conception Bay's little landmasses makes an interesting day trip from St John's. It was the only place on the continent hit by German forces in WWII. U-boats torpedoed the pier and 80,000 tonnes of iron ore in 1942. At low tide, you can still see the aftermath. The island sports a pleasant mélange of beaches, coastal vistas, lighthouses and trails.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Signal Hill National Historic Site

    Signal Hill National Historic Site

    13.82 MILES

    The city's most famous landmark is worth it for the glorious view alone, though there's much more to see. The tiny castle atop the hill is Cabot Tower,…

  • The Rooms

    The Rooms

    12.55 MILES

    Not many museums offer the chance to see a giant squid, hear avant-garde sound sculptures and peruse ancient weaponry all under one roof. But that's The…

  • Cape Spear Lighthouse

    Cape Spear Lighthouse

    17.54 MILES

    Constructed in 1835, the oldest surviving lighthouse in the province sits on the dramatic headlands of the continent's most easterly point. The wind here…

  • Witless Bay Ecological Reserve, Newfoundland, Canada. 20 June 2015. Common Murre at nesting colony. Uria aalge; Shutterstock ID 1882438741; full: 65050; gl: 65050; netsuite: POI; your: Erin Lenczycki 1882438741

    Witless Bay Ecological Reserve

    26.51 MILES

    Consisting of four islands in Witless Bay, this reserve is North America's largest Atlantic puffin colony, with more than 260,000 pairs nesting here…

  • Quidi Vidi

    Quidi Vidi

    13.65 MILES

    Over Signal Hill, away from town, is the tiny picturesque village of Quidi Vidi. Check out the 18th-century battery and the lakeside regatta museum, but…

  • CA Pippy Park

    CA Pippy Park

    10.2 MILES

    The feature-filled 13-sq-km CA Pippy Park coats downtown's northwestern edge. Recreational facilities include walking trails, picnic areas, playgrounds, a…

  • Brigus Tunnel

    Brigus Tunnel

    12.67 MILES

    Back in its heyday as a busy port, Capt Abram Bartlett needed a new deepwater berth. Brigus was ideal, but the surrounding cliffs made docking tricky. His…

  • Harbour Grace Airfield

    Harbour Grace Airfield

    13.82 MILES

    This is the airstrip Amelia Earhart launched from in 1932 when she became the first woman to cross the Atlantic solo. In fact, it may have been the first…

View more attractions

Nearby Newfoundland & Labrador attractions

1. Bell Island Community Museum

1.85 MILES

Miners here used to work in shafts under the sea at the world's largest submarine iron mine. Conditions were grim: the museum tells tales of adolescents…

2. CA Pippy Park

10.2 MILES

The feature-filled 13-sq-km CA Pippy Park coats downtown's northwestern edge. Recreational facilities include walking trails, picnic areas, playgrounds, a…

4. Fluvarium

11.37 MILES

The Fluvarium, a glass-sided cross-section of a 'living' river, is located across the street from the campground at CA Pippy Park. Viewers can peer…

5. Bowring Park

12.13 MILES

This beautiful 200-acre city park features a duck pond, tennis courts, swimming pool and playground.

6. Conception Bay Museum

12.43 MILES

Learn about notables who have made their way here, including the pirate Peter Easton and aviator Amelia Earhart, at this redbrick former customs house.

7. The Rooms

12.55 MILES

Not many museums offer the chance to see a giant squid, hear avant-garde sound sculptures and peruse ancient weaponry all under one roof. But that's The…

8. Basilica of St John the Baptist

12.56 MILES

Built in 1855, the soaring twin spires of the basilica pierce the sky and are visible all the way from Signal Hill. Its design marks the revival of…