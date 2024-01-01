The largest of Conception Bay's little landmasses makes an interesting day trip from St John's. It was the only place on the continent hit by German forces in WWII. U-boats torpedoed the pier and 80,000 tonnes of iron ore in 1942. At low tide, you can still see the aftermath. The island sports a pleasant mélange of beaches, coastal vistas, lighthouses and trails.
Bell Island
Newfoundland & Labrador
Contact
Get In Touch
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
Signal Hill National Historic Site
13.82 MILES
The city's most famous landmark is worth it for the glorious view alone, though there's much more to see. The tiny castle atop the hill is Cabot Tower,…
12.55 MILES
Not many museums offer the chance to see a giant squid, hear avant-garde sound sculptures and peruse ancient weaponry all under one roof. But that's The…
17.54 MILES
Constructed in 1835, the oldest surviving lighthouse in the province sits on the dramatic headlands of the continent's most easterly point. The wind here…
Witless Bay Ecological Reserve
26.51 MILES
Consisting of four islands in Witless Bay, this reserve is North America's largest Atlantic puffin colony, with more than 260,000 pairs nesting here…
13.65 MILES
Over Signal Hill, away from town, is the tiny picturesque village of Quidi Vidi. Check out the 18th-century battery and the lakeside regatta museum, but…
10.2 MILES
The feature-filled 13-sq-km CA Pippy Park coats downtown's northwestern edge. Recreational facilities include walking trails, picnic areas, playgrounds, a…
12.67 MILES
Back in its heyday as a busy port, Capt Abram Bartlett needed a new deepwater berth. Brigus was ideal, but the surrounding cliffs made docking tricky. His…
13.82 MILES
This is the airstrip Amelia Earhart launched from in 1932 when she became the first woman to cross the Atlantic solo. In fact, it may have been the first…
Nearby Newfoundland & Labrador attractions
1. Bell Island Community Museum
1.85 MILES
Miners here used to work in shafts under the sea at the world's largest submarine iron mine. Conditions were grim: the museum tells tales of adolescents…
10.2 MILES
The feature-filled 13-sq-km CA Pippy Park coats downtown's northwestern edge. Recreational facilities include walking trails, picnic areas, playgrounds, a…
3. Memorial University Botanical Garden
10.31 MILES
The premier botanical garden of the province, with nature trails, a large cultivated garden and a greenhouse within a 100-acre nature reserve.
11.37 MILES
The Fluvarium, a glass-sided cross-section of a 'living' river, is located across the street from the campground at CA Pippy Park. Viewers can peer…
12.13 MILES
This beautiful 200-acre city park features a duck pond, tennis courts, swimming pool and playground.
12.43 MILES
Learn about notables who have made their way here, including the pirate Peter Easton and aviator Amelia Earhart, at this redbrick former customs house.
12.55 MILES
Not many museums offer the chance to see a giant squid, hear avant-garde sound sculptures and peruse ancient weaponry all under one roof. But that's The…
8. Basilica of St John the Baptist
12.56 MILES
Built in 1855, the soaring twin spires of the basilica pierce the sky and are visible all the way from Signal Hill. Its design marks the revival of…