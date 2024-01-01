Dildo Interpretation Centre

Newfoundland & Labrador

This little museum has a whale skeleton and exhibits on the ongoing Dorset Eskimo archaeological dig on Dildo Island. It's not terribly exciting, but outside you can snap a picture with a fisherman in a yellow rain slicker dubbed Captain Dildo, and a giant squid, and really, how many times do you get to say that happened?

