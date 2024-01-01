Dildo Interpretation Centre

This little museum has a whale skeleton and exhibits on the ongoing Dorset Eskimo archaeological dig on Dildo Island. It's not terribly exciting, but outside you can snap a picture with a fisherman in a yellow rain slicker dubbed Captain Dildo, and a giant squid, and really, how many times do you get to say that happened?
16.24 MILES
Back in its heyday as a busy port, Capt Abram Bartlett needed a new deepwater berth. Brigus was ideal, but the surrounding cliffs made docking tricky. His…
16.63 MILES
This is the airstrip Amelia Earhart launched from in 1932 when she became the first woman to cross the Atlantic solo. In fact, it may have been the first…
Castle Hill National Historic Site
29.13 MILES
French and British forces spent almost a decade fighting over this land, all in the name of expanding their fisheries and seizing control of the North…
28.69 MILES
Miners here used to work in shafts under the sea at the world's largest submarine iron mine. Conditions were grim: the museum tells tales of adolescents…
27.59 MILES
The largest of Conception Bay's little landmasses makes an interesting day trip from St John's. It was the only place on the continent hit by German…
Nearby Newfoundland & Labrador attractions
1. Cupids Cove Plantation Provincial Historic Site
14.9 MILES
This working archaeological site gives visitors insights into England's first colony in Canada, which dates back to 1610. This is a cool spot for anyone…
15.09 MILES
This is an exceptionally well-executed small museum, full of historical artifacts and cool interpretive exhibits, including a recreated school house,…
16.03 MILES
Capt Robert Bartlett made more than 20 Arctic expeditions, and in 1909 cleared a trail in the ice that enabled US commander Robert Peary to make his…
16.09 MILES
Little community museums are common across Newfoundland, and this one feels like a standard example of the genre – it's stuffed with old photos, clothes,…
18.28 MILES
Learn about notables who have made their way here, including the pirate Peter Easton and aviator Amelia Earhart, at this redbrick former customs house.
8. Cable Station Provincial Historic Site
23.13 MILES
This compact museum offers insight into the laying of the first permanent transatlantic cable, which was placed here in 1866.