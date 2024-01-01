Stone Barn Museum

Newfoundland & Labrador

LoginSave

Little community museums are common across Newfoundland, and this one feels like a standard example of the genre – it's stuffed with old photos, clothes, newspaper clippings, etc. What sets it apart is the space, a restored 19th-century stone barn that's imminently photogenic. Also conducts one-hour walking tours ($5) of Brigus at 2pm and 3pm.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Signal Hill National Historic Site

    Signal Hill National Historic Site

    24.76 MILES

    The city's most famous landmark is worth it for the glorious view alone, though there's much more to see. The tiny castle atop the hill is Cabot Tower,…

  • The Rooms

    The Rooms

    23.33 MILES

    Not many museums offer the chance to see a giant squid, hear avant-garde sound sculptures and peruse ancient weaponry all under one roof. But that's The…

  • Cape Spear Lighthouse

    Cape Spear Lighthouse

    27.38 MILES

    Constructed in 1835, the oldest surviving lighthouse in the province sits on the dramatic headlands of the continent's most easterly point. The wind here…

  • Witless Bay Ecological Reserve, Newfoundland, Canada. 20 June 2015. Common Murre at nesting colony. Uria aalge; Shutterstock ID 1882438741; full: 65050; gl: 65050; netsuite: POI; your: Erin Lenczycki 1882438741

    Witless Bay Ecological Reserve

    27.82 MILES

    Consisting of four islands in Witless Bay, this reserve is North America's largest Atlantic puffin colony, with more than 260,000 pairs nesting here…

  • Quidi Vidi

    Quidi Vidi

    24.84 MILES

    Over Signal Hill, away from town, is the tiny picturesque village of Quidi Vidi. Check out the 18th-century battery and the lakeside regatta museum, but…

  • CA Pippy Park

    CA Pippy Park

    21.27 MILES

    The feature-filled 13-sq-km CA Pippy Park coats downtown's northwestern edge. Recreational facilities include walking trails, picnic areas, playgrounds, a…

  • La Manche Provincial Park

    La Manche Provincial Park

    29.39 MILES

    Diverse birdlife, along with beaver, moose and snowshoe hare, can be seen in this lush park only 53km south of St John's. A highlight is the 1.25km trail…

  • Brigus Tunnel

    Brigus Tunnel

    0.15 MILES

    Back in its heyday as a busy port, Capt Abram Bartlett needed a new deepwater berth. Brigus was ideal, but the surrounding cliffs made docking tricky. His…

View more attractions

Nearby Newfoundland & Labrador attractions

1. Hawthorne Cottage

0.07 MILES

Capt Robert Bartlett made more than 20 Arctic expeditions, and in 1909 cleared a trail in the ice that enabled US commander Robert Peary to make his…

2. Brigus Tunnel

0.15 MILES

Back in its heyday as a busy port, Capt Abram Bartlett needed a new deepwater berth. Brigus was ideal, but the surrounding cliffs made docking tricky. His…

3. Cupids Legacy Centre

1.24 MILES

This is an exceptionally well-executed small museum, full of historical artifacts and cool interpretive exhibits, including a recreated school house,…

5. Harbour Grace Airfield

10.64 MILES

This is the airstrip Amelia Earhart launched from in 1932 when she became the first woman to cross the Atlantic solo. In fact, it may have been the first…

6. Conception Bay Museum

10.92 MILES

Learn about notables who have made their way here, including the pirate Peter Easton and aviator Amelia Earhart, at this redbrick former customs house.

7. Bell Island

12.78 MILES

The largest of Conception Bay's little landmasses makes an interesting day trip from St John's. It was the only place on the continent hit by German…

8. Bell Island Community Museum

14.32 MILES

Miners here used to work in shafts under the sea at the world's largest submarine iron mine. Conditions were grim: the museum tells tales of adolescents…