Stone Barn Museum

Little community museums are common across Newfoundland, and this one feels like a standard example of the genre – it's stuffed with old photos, clothes, newspaper clippings, etc. What sets it apart is the space, a restored 19th-century stone barn that's imminently photogenic. Also conducts one-hour walking tours ($5) of Brigus at 2pm and 3pm.
