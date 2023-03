Back in its heyday as a busy port, Capt Abram Bartlett needed a new deepwater berth. Brigus was ideal, but the surrounding cliffs made docking tricky. His solution? Blast a hole through the rock with the help of Cornish miner John Hoskins. Four months, some drill bits, and a lot of gunpowder later, their efforts yielded this tunnel: about 80ft long, and tall enough for a horse and carriage to traverse. It's now a cool, damp landmark.