Sa Boothroyd

British Columbia

Tucked toward the end of the wharf, this small private gallery showcases the work of local artist Boothroyd, who's known for her whimsical almost child-like paintings and other quirky creations. It's almost impossible not to buy something here – the tea towels and fridge magnets alone are arguably the best souvenirs in Gibsons.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Colors of the autumn. Gorgeous sea walk in the park. Stanley Park in Vancouver. Canada.; Shutterstock ID 115945702; Your name (First / Last): Josh Vogel; Project no. or GL code: 56530; Network activity no. or Cost Centre: Online-Design; Product or Project: 65050/7529/Josh Vogel/LP.com Destination Galleries

    Stanley Park

    17.84 MILES

    One of North America’s largest urban green spaces, Stanley Park is revered for its dramatic forest-and-mountain oceanfront views. But there’s more to this…

  • Sea to Sky Gondola

    Sea to Sky Gondola

    24.57 MILES

    On a warm summer’s evening, with a 7.5km ascent under your belt and a pint of craft beer on the table in front of you, there are few better places in…

  • Capilano Suspension Bridge, North Vancouver.

    Capilano Suspension Bridge Park

    18.05 MILES

    As you inch gingerly across one of the world's longest (140m) and highest (70m) pedestrian suspension bridges, swaying gently over roiling Capilano Canyon…

  • Science World and Aquabus

    Science World

    20.11 MILES

    Under Vancouver's favorite geodesic dome (OK, it's only one), this ever-popular science showcase has tonnes of hands-on galleries and a cool outdoor park…

  • Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, North America

    Roedde House Museum

    18.55 MILES

    For a glimpse of what the West End looked like before the apartment blocks, visit this handsome 1893 Queen Anne–style mansion, now a lovingly preserved…

  • Beautiful Laburnum (Golden Chain) blossoms in the mid of May at VanDusen Botanical Garden in Vancouver, BC Canada.

    VanDusen Botanical Garden

    20.14 MILES

    This highly popular green-thumbed oasis is a 22-hectare, 255,000-plant idyll that offers a strollable web of pathways weaving through specialized garden…

  • Police Museum exterior

    Vancouver Police Museum & Archives

    20.05 MILES

    Illuminating Vancouver's crime-and-vice-addled history, this quirky museum has had a recent makeover, uncovering the former coroner's courtroom (spot the…

  • Bloedel Conservatory

    Bloedel Conservatory

    20.77 MILES

    Cresting the hill in Queen Elizabeth Park, this domed conservatory is a delightful rainy-day warm-up. At Vancouver's best-value paid attraction, you'll…

Nearby British Columbia attractions

1. Gibsons Public Art Gallery

0.11 MILES

A delightful little gallery with a firm focus on showcasing Sunshine Coast works, from painting to sculpture and fiber art. The diverse roster of shows…

2. Whytecliff Park

9.95 MILES

Just west of Horseshoe Bay, this is an exceptional little waterfront green space. Trails lead to vistas and a gazebo, from where you can watch the Burrard…

3. Horseshoe Bay

10.5 MILES

This small coastal community marks the end of West Vancouver and the starting point for trips to Whistler, via the Sea to Sky Hwy (Hwy 99). It's a pretty…

4. Spirit Gallery

10.52 MILES

Drop into this Horseshoe Bay gallery to peruse authentic First Nations artworks.

5. Lighthouse Park

11.69 MILES

Some of the region's oldest trees live within this accessible 75-hectare park, including a rare stand of original coastal forest and plenty of gnarly,…

6. Porpoise Bay Provincial Park

13.19 MILES

A forest-backed oceanfront park popular with families, campers and kayakers venturing out into Sechelt Inlet, visiting tree-huggers will also enjoy…

7. Museum of Anthropology

14.32 MILES

Vancouver's best museum is studded with spectacular indigenous totem poles and breathtaking carvings – but it's also teeming with artifacts from cultures…

8. Morris & Helen Belkin Art Gallery

14.45 MILES

This ever-intriguing gallery specializes in contemporary and often quite challenging pieces, with chin-stroking new exhibitions opening in its high…