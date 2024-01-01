Sa Boothroyd

Tucked toward the end of the wharf, this small private gallery showcases the work of local artist Boothroyd, who's known for her whimsical almost child-like paintings and other quirky creations. It's almost impossible not to buy something here – the tea towels and fridge magnets alone are arguably the best souvenirs in Gibsons.
