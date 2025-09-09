The Pemberton Museum in Pemberton, British Columbia, showcases pioneer-era cabins and heritage buildings against snowcapped mountains.

Courtesy of Pemberton Museum

Pemberton Museum

British Columbia

The perfect place to uncover the rough-and-tumble roots of this old frontier town, you'll find exhibits on everything from First Nations origins to colonial-era settlement and more recent social history. Look out for some arresting taxidermy and ask the volunteers if there are any archive images of Potato Jack, the cowboy-dressed spud who is the town's traditional mascot.

