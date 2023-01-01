Futures Factory

Helmed by the ever-popular Friends restaurant, this new community space aims to become the cultural heart of central Phnom Penh with a regular lineup of live music, family activities and gallery exhibitions, plus a market with indie shops, a bar and plenty of pallet furniture to lounge around in.

Youth welfare organisation ChildSafe runs tours from here that raise awareness about child protection and responsible travel though entertaining and interactive activities, including crafting, treasure hunts, cooking classes, tuk tuk races and more.