This small structure was used by the king and other royal family members to mount and dismount the royal elephants for ceremonies.
Building with Elephant Dock
Phnom Penh
Contact
Address
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
1.38 MILES
In 1975 Tuol Svay Prey High School was taken over by Pol Pot’s security forces and turned into a prison known as Security Prison 21 (S-21); it soon became…
Phnom Tamao Wildlife Rescue Centre
20.17 MILES
This wonderful wildlife sanctuary for rescued animals is home to gibbons, sun bears, elephants, tigers, lions, deer, enormous pythons and a massive bird…
0.14 MILES
The National Museum of Cambodia is home to the world’s finest collection of Khmer sculpture: a millennium’s worth and more of masterful Khmer design…
0.13 MILES
Within the Royal Palace compound is this extravagant temple, also known as Wat Preah Keo or Temple of the Emerald Buddha. The Silver Pagoda is so named…
0.03 MILES
With its classic Khmer roofs and ornate gilding, the Royal Palace once dominated the skyline of Phnom Penh. It's a striking structure near the riverfront,…
5.84 MILES
Between 1975 and 1978, about 20,000 men, women, children and infants who had been detained and tortured at S-21 prison were transported to the…
0.76 MILES
A landmark building in the capital, the art deco Psar Thmei (literally 'New Market') is often called the Central Market, a reference to its location and…
2.81 MILES
Cambodia finally got a sizable contemporary arts space in 2019, when Kbach moved into three galleries covering 400 sq metres of Factory Phnom Penh. The…
Nearby Phnom Penh attractions
0.03 MILES
With its classic Khmer roofs and ornate gilding, the Royal Palace once dominated the skyline of Phnom Penh. It's a striking structure near the riverfront,…
0.04 MILES
The main attraction in the palace compound is the Throne Hall. Topped by a 59m-high tower inspired by the Bayon at Angkor, it was inaugurated in 1919 by…
0.06 MILES
This small building holds a small exhibition of royal costumes and regalia.
0.06 MILES
Performances of classical Cambodian dance were once staged in this pavilion, which is sometimes lit up at night to commemorate festivals or anniversaries.
0.07 MILES
The official residence of King Sihamoni and his family is not open to the general public.
0.08 MILES
Check out this curious iron pavilion, located south of the Throne Hall. Given to King Norodom by Napoleon III of France in 1876, it was hardly designed…
0.08 MILES
This building was traditionally used for royal dining; today it is used for ceremonial apsara (nymph) dances and training.
0.08 MILES
The administrative offices of the king.