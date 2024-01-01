Memorial do Imigrante

São Paulo

For a deeper understanding of São Paulo's immigration history, head to the Memorial do Imigrante in the eastern suburb of Moóca. Built in 1887, it was called the Hospedaria dos Imigrantes, and functioned as a holding place – not always friendly – for immigrant labor before they shipped out for their first jobs in Brazil, mostly on large plantations.

