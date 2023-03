Crowning the Praça da Sé is the domed Catedral da Sé, a huge neo-Byzantine concoction that, for better or worse, replaced the original 18th-century structure in the 1920s. Still, its stained glass and mosaic interior is worth a gander.

The steps leading up to the cathedral are a popular loitering spot for mostly harmless vagabonds – just stroll on by and you aren't likely to be bothered. If so, police frequently patrol the square.