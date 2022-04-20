São Paulo State

Speaking of São Paulo state without using superlatives is difficult. The southern hemisphere’s largest city! Its finest museums! Its best restaurants! Its worst traffic! (Well, you can’t have everything.) São Paulo city – Sampa to locals – is Brazil's boomtown (commercially, financially, industrially and culturally), and an explosion of sophisticated travelers descending on the city’s numerous arts and epicurean offerings has ensured the sprawling city remains a must-stop for traveling urbanites.

Inland from the cityscape, the Serra da Mantiqueira's 1500ft (2500m) peaks play the novel Alpine-esque getaway role, while Iporanga sits tucked away in the pristine Brazilian Atlantic Forest. Out to sea, some of southeastern Brazil’s finest beaches cling both to the mountainous stretch of rainforest-backdropped coastline near Ubatuba, and to nearby Ilhabela, which relishes its position as São Paulo's cosmopolitan island escape.

  • E

    Edifício Copan

    Copan was designed by late modernist master Oscar Niemeyer. The building, with its serpentine facade and narrow brises soleil (permanent sunshades), is…

  • M

    Mercado Municipal

    This covered market is a belle epoque confection of stained glass and a series of vast domes. Inside, a fabulous urban market specializes in all things…

  • P

    Parque Estadual do Alto do Ribeira

    This 357-sq-km state park, with its 450 cataloged caves, is known as Brazil’s Capital das Grutas (Cave Capital). The park's Núcleos de Visitação (Visitor…

  • M

    Museu de Arte de São Paulo

    Sampa’s pride, this museum possesses Latin America’s most comprehensive collection of Western art. Hovering above a concrete plaza that turns into an…

  • M

    Mosteiro São Bento

    Among the city’s oldest and most important churches, São Bento dates to 1598, though its neo-Gothic facade dates only to the early 20th century. Step…

  • I

    Ilha das Couves

    Ubatuba's most coveted beach destination is this tiny, 58-hectare island that is paradise in every sense of the word. Golden sands, lush rainforest and…

  • F

    Farol Santander

    For one of Sampa’s best panoramas, head to the top of this 161m-high skyscraper, Brazil’s version of the Empire State Building – completed in 1939 and…

  • P

    Pina_Luz

    This elegant neoclassical museum, formerly known as Pinacoteca do Estado but modernly rebranded 'Pina_Luz' (with the underline!) in 2017, houses an…

  • M

    Museu Xingu

    Relatively unknown and blissfully uncrowded, the unassuming Casa Amarela is part NGO handicraft shop, part two-table romantic cafe and part tiny Museu…

