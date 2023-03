Rio’s most dramatically set church, in a 17th-century double-steepled confection, offers dramatic 360-degree views from its clifftop perch. A renovated tram whisks visitors up to the top (free of charge – though it's not always operational). Many of the faithful prefer to ascend the 382 steps on their own power – and some even do it on their knees. The church is surrounded by favelas and best reached by taxi.