Covering over 12 hectares, the zoo at Quinta da Boa Vista has a wide variety of reptiles, mammals and birds, mostly indigenous to Brazil. Special attractions include the large walk-through aviary and the night house, which features nocturnal animals. The monkey house is also a favorite. Unfortunately, many animal enclosures are cramped, and the whole place feels rather abandoned. Things may change in the years ahead, as the zoo undertakes a much-needed modernization program.