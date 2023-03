Inaugurated in 1880, Fábrica Bhering was the first chocolate factory in Brazil. It is now a stunning multistory, multipurpose art space and cultural center that houses ateliers, artists' studios, workshops, clothing stores, a furniture store, a brewery, a bookshop and several cafes.

While the space is open during the week, it is best to visit by appointment or during the special 'Circuito Interno' open day, which happens every 1st Saturday of the month.