Boulevard Olímpico

Rio's formerly derelict port district has been reborn as a wide promenade lined with massive street art. A handful of renowned artists have painted spectacular murals on the old warehouses, though Brazilian artist Eduardo Kobra (www.eduardokobra.com) deserves special mention for his jaw-dropping work entitled Etnias (Ethnicities). The massive mural stretches for 190m and features photogenic portraits of indigenous people from around the globe.

The boulevard stretches from Praça Mauá to AquaRio, and the tracks for the VLT run down the center, so watch your step. Near the east end of the promenade, you'll find a few food trucks selling sandwiches, craft beer and ice cream, with shaded tables out front. Further west along the boulevard, there are benches where you can take in the street art as well as lookouts that provide glimpses over the bay.