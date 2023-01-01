Feira Nordestina

This enormous fair (32,000 sq meters, with over 600 stalls) is not to be missed. It showcases the culture of the Northeast of Brazil, with barracas (food stalls) selling Bahian dishes as well as beer and cachaça (sugarcane alcohol), which flows in great abundance here. The best time to go is at the weekend, when you can catch live bands playing forró (popular music of northeast Brazil), plus samba groups and comedy troupes, Música Popular Brasileira (MPB) and rodas de capoeira (capoeira circles).

In addition to food and drink, you can browse music CDs (forró, of course), hammocks and a wide assortment of handicrafts.