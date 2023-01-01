Quinta da Boa Vista was the estate of the Portuguese imperial family until the Republic was proclaimed. Today it’s a large and busy park with gardens and lakes. On weekends it’s crowded with football games and families from the Zona Norte. Sadly, a devastating fire in 2018 destroyed the former imperial mansion, which housed one of Brazil's most important historical collections; Museu Nacional and Museu da Fauna. Countless archaeological treasures were lost. The Rio Zoo is 200m west.