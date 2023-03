While CADEG doesn’t have quite the same ring to it as ‘Ipanema Beach,’ this voluminous market packs a treasure trove of fruits, vegetables, meats, fish, cheeses, flowers and spices. And while the 350-plus shops are mostly a wholesale affair (hence the 1am opening time), the real reason to come here is for lunch, with a number of good and decidedly unfussy restaurants spread around the four-story building.