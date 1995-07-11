Overloaded with the white gravestones of those killed during the 1990s conflict, this steeply contoured cemetery is the final resting place of the country's first president, Alija Izetbegović. His grave is marked by a modest obelisk shaded by an open-sided dome that glows golden when lit at night.
Kovači Graveyard
Sarajevo
Contact
Address
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
0.32 MILES
This affecting museum had its genesis in a 2013 book edited by Jasminko Halilović, in which he asked a simple question of survivors of the Sarajevo siege:…
0.47 MILES
This gallery uses stirring photography, video footage and audio testimonies of survivors and family members to create a powerful memorial to the 8372…
0.18 MILES
A storybook neo-Moorish striped facade makes the triangular Vijećnica (1896) Sarajevo's most beautiful Austro-Hungarian–era building. Seriously damaged…
0.41 MILES
Reopened in 2018 after being destroyed during the war, Sarajevo's cable car once again shuttles people on a nine-minute ride, climbing 500m to a viewpoint…
0.21 MILES
Centred on what foreigners nickname Pigeon Square, with its ornate gazebo-like Sebilj drinking fountain (built in 1891), Baščaršija is the very heart of…
5.65 MILES
During the 1992–95 siege, when Sarajevo was surrounded by Bosnian Serb forces, the only link to the outside world was an 800m-long, 1m-wide, 1.6m-high…
1.67 MILES
Bosnia's biggest and best-endowed museum of ancient and natural history is housed in an impressive, purpose-built quadrangle of neoclassical 1913…
1.75 MILES
Somewhat misleadingly named, this small yet engrossing museum occupies a striking, still partly war-damaged 1960s socialist-modernist building originally…
Nearby Sarajevo attractions
0.14 MILES
One of the most appealing yet accessible viewpoints gazing over Sarajevo's red-roofed cityscape is from this bastion, built in the 18th century as part of…
0.15 MILES
Located in two 1730s stone towers linked by a section of Vratnik's former walls, this two-room museum explores the background to the 1990s conflict and…
0.18 MILES
A storybook neo-Moorish striped facade makes the triangular Vijećnica (1896) Sarajevo's most beautiful Austro-Hungarian–era building. Seriously damaged…
0.21 MILES
This ornamental drinking fountain, looking more like an enclosed oriental gazebo, dates from 1891 and marks the centre of Baščaršija's central square.
0.21 MILES
Centred on what foreigners nickname Pigeon Square, with its ornate gazebo-like Sebilj drinking fountain (built in 1891), Baščaršija is the very heart of…
0.24 MILES
Sitting behind a curtain of mature trees and a triple-arched porch, this elegant octagonal mosque has been providing solace within the bustle of the…
0.26 MILES
While the final form of this outwardly austere stone church dedicated to the archangels Michael and Gabriel dates to 1730, it was founded considerably…
0.28 MILES
Built in 1551 as a silk-trading bazaar, this elegant two-storey building is topped with six green-metal domes and encircled by shops. It's now a branch of…