Alija Izetbegović Museum

Located in two 1730s stone towers linked by a section of Vratnik's former walls, this two-room museum explores the background to the 1990s conflict and the role played by Bosnia's first president, Alija Izetbegović (1925–2003), in ensuring his nation was internationally recognised and remained intact. Casual visitors might find the museum's dense texts overly detailed but the setting is interesting in itself. Entry is through the Kula Ploče tower and it's possible to exit from Kula Širokac.