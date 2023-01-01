While the final form of this outwardly austere stone church dedicated to the archangels Michael and Gabriel dates to 1730, it was founded considerably earlier – possibly as long ago as the 5th century. Inside, under a star-spangled night-blue ceiling, is a superb gilded iconostasis from 1674 fronted by a pair of 3m-high candlesticks. The cloister museum displays manuscripts, vestments and icons, the oldest of which were painted in the 15th century.

Beside the museum entrance there's a little cafe shaded by a veil of vines.