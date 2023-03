Built in 1551 as a silk-trading bazaar, this elegant two-storey building is topped with six green-metal domes and encircled by shops. It's now a branch of the Museum of Sarajevo, providing an overview of the city from prehistoric times up until 1914. At its centre is a scale model of Sarajevo as it looked in 1878. The only concession to recent history is a series of grisly large-scale photographs of the mass-grave excavations from the 1990s genocide.