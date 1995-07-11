Clock Tower

This elegant stone tower sports an Islamic prayer clock, which is adjusted daily so that dusk is the moment when the hands appear to show 12 o'clock. It was built in 1529 as part of the bequest of Gazi Husrev-beg; it originally had a soup kitchen and free hostel for travellers at its base.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • War Childhood Museum

    War Childhood Museum

    0.18 MILES

    This affecting museum had its genesis in a 2013 book edited by Jasminko Halilović, in which he asked a simple question of survivors of the Sarajevo siege:…

  • Galerija 11/07/95

    Galerija 11/07/95

    0.14 MILES

    This gallery uses stirring photography, video footage and audio testimonies of survivors and family members to create a powerful memorial to the 8372…

  • War damaged National Library, Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina

    Sarajevo City Hall

    0.25 MILES

    A storybook neo-Moorish striped facade makes the triangular Vijećnica (1896) Sarajevo's most beautiful Austro-Hungarian–era building. Seriously damaged…

  • Sarajevo Cable Car

    Sarajevo Cable Car

    0.42 MILES

    Reopened in 2018 after being destroyed during the war, Sarajevo's cable car once again shuttles people on a nine-minute ride, climbing 500m to a viewpoint…

  • Baščaršija

    Baščaršija

    0.14 MILES

    Centred on what foreigners nickname Pigeon Square, with its ornate gazebo-like Sebilj drinking fountain (built in 1891), Baščaršija is the very heart of…

  • The beginning of the Sarajevo Tunnel, an 800m stretch under the airport.

    Tunnel of Hope

    5.31 MILES

    During the 1992–95 siege, when Sarajevo was surrounded by Bosnian Serb forces, the only link to the outside world was an 800m-long, 1m-wide, 1.6m-high…

  • National Museum of BiH

    National Museum of BiH

    1.33 MILES

    Bosnia's biggest and best-endowed museum of ancient and natural history is housed in an impressive, purpose-built quadrangle of neoclassical 1913…

  • History Museum of BiH

    History Museum of BiH

    1.41 MILES

    Somewhat misleadingly named, this small yet engrossing museum occupies a striking, still partly war-damaged 1960s socialist-modernist building originally…

Nearby Sarajevo attractions

1. Gazi Husrev-beg Mosque

0.03 MILES

Bosnia's second Ottoman governor, Gazi Husrev-beg, funded a series of splendid 16th-century buildings, of which this 1531 mosque, with its 45m minaret, is…

2. Gazi Husrev-beg Museum

0.03 MILES

The 1537 Kuršumlija Madrasa building is distinctive for its pointed chimneys and the lead roof from which it takes its name. Although built as a religious…

3. Jewish Museum

0.05 MILES

More religiously open-minded than most of Western Europe in its day, the Ottoman Empire offered refuge to the Sephardic Jews who had been evicted en masse…

4. Muzej Sarajevo 1878–1918

0.1 MILES

On 28 June 1914, Archduke Franz Ferdinand and his wife Sophie were shot dead in their car by 18-year-old Gavrilo Princip directly outside this building…

5. Old Orthodox Church

0.1 MILES

While the final form of this outwardly austere stone church dedicated to the archangels Michael and Gabriel dates to 1730, it was founded considerably…

6. Brusa Bezistan

0.11 MILES

Built in 1551 as a silk-trading bazaar, this elegant two-storey building is topped with six green-metal domes and encircled by shops. It's now a branch of…

8. Latin Bridge

0.12 MILES

Of all the crossing points of the Miljacka River, this pale-stone triple-arched bridge is the most famous. It was known throughout the Yugoslav era as…