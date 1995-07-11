This elegant stone tower sports an Islamic prayer clock, which is adjusted daily so that dusk is the moment when the hands appear to show 12 o'clock. It was built in 1529 as part of the bequest of Gazi Husrev-beg; it originally had a soup kitchen and free hostel for travellers at its base.
Clock Tower
Sarajevo
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
0.18 MILES
This affecting museum had its genesis in a 2013 book edited by Jasminko Halilović, in which he asked a simple question of survivors of the Sarajevo siege:…
0.14 MILES
This gallery uses stirring photography, video footage and audio testimonies of survivors and family members to create a powerful memorial to the 8372…
0.25 MILES
A storybook neo-Moorish striped facade makes the triangular Vijećnica (1896) Sarajevo's most beautiful Austro-Hungarian–era building. Seriously damaged…
0.42 MILES
Reopened in 2018 after being destroyed during the war, Sarajevo's cable car once again shuttles people on a nine-minute ride, climbing 500m to a viewpoint…
0.14 MILES
Centred on what foreigners nickname Pigeon Square, with its ornate gazebo-like Sebilj drinking fountain (built in 1891), Baščaršija is the very heart of…
5.31 MILES
During the 1992–95 siege, when Sarajevo was surrounded by Bosnian Serb forces, the only link to the outside world was an 800m-long, 1m-wide, 1.6m-high…
1.33 MILES
Bosnia's biggest and best-endowed museum of ancient and natural history is housed in an impressive, purpose-built quadrangle of neoclassical 1913…
1.41 MILES
Somewhat misleadingly named, this small yet engrossing museum occupies a striking, still partly war-damaged 1960s socialist-modernist building originally…
Nearby Sarajevo attractions
0.03 MILES
Bosnia's second Ottoman governor, Gazi Husrev-beg, funded a series of splendid 16th-century buildings, of which this 1531 mosque, with its 45m minaret, is…
0.03 MILES
The 1537 Kuršumlija Madrasa building is distinctive for its pointed chimneys and the lead roof from which it takes its name. Although built as a religious…
0.05 MILES
More religiously open-minded than most of Western Europe in its day, the Ottoman Empire offered refuge to the Sephardic Jews who had been evicted en masse…
0.1 MILES
On 28 June 1914, Archduke Franz Ferdinand and his wife Sophie were shot dead in their car by 18-year-old Gavrilo Princip directly outside this building…
0.1 MILES
While the final form of this outwardly austere stone church dedicated to the archangels Michael and Gabriel dates to 1730, it was founded considerably…
0.11 MILES
Built in 1551 as a silk-trading bazaar, this elegant two-storey building is topped with six green-metal domes and encircled by shops. It's now a branch of…
7. Museum of Crimes Against Humanity & Genocide 1992–1995
0.11 MILES
Nothing is sugar-coated in this confronting museum covering the many atrocities that took place throughout Bosnia during the 1990s war. Video footage…
0.12 MILES
Of all the crossing points of the Miljacka River, this pale-stone triple-arched bridge is the most famous. It was known throughout the Yugoslav era as…