Of all the crossing points of the Miljacka River, this pale-stone triple-arched bridge is the most famous. It was known throughout the Yugoslav era as Principov Most in honour of Gavrilo Princip, the assassin who in 1914 shot Austrian Archduke Franz Ferdinand and his pregnant wife Sophie on a spot just opposite. After the demise of Yugoslavia, Princip lost his public aura as a heroic revolutionary and the bridge reverted to its original name.