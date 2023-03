Bermuda national bird, the cahow, was thought to have become extinct in 1620 until living cahows were found in 1951. Nonsuch Island, just west of Cooper's Island Nature Reserve, is the only breeding ground for this Bermuda petrel – the world's second rarest seabird. A breeding program in place since the 1960s has brought the cahow numbers up to around 350. Visits to the island are strictly limited but can be arranged via the Department of Conservation Services.