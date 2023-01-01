Technically a part of St George's parish, but jutting from the eastern tip of Hamilton parish, Tucker's Town is Bermuda's most exclusive neighborhood, dubbed 'Billionaires' Row'. During Bermuda's whaling heyday, residents of St David's would leave whale carcasses to rot here, but today it's a gated community with multimillion-dollar mansions. You cannot drive into Tucker's Town itself but you can drive up to Tucker's Town public dock for a glimpse of the homes of the rich and famous.