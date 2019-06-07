Blue Hole Park & Walsingham Nature Reserve

Tom Moore's Jungle, part of the nature reserve that comprises coastal mangroves, native palmetto and cedar woods, caves and swimming grottos, is found behind Tom Moore's Tavern. A path leads to a cave with a deep natural swimming pool inside – a great place to cool down. From here, a woodland trail leads to Blue Hole Park, a former dolphin show lagoon framed by mangroves; most days, you'll find people jumping off the 12ft to 15ft cliffs there.

