At the westernmost point of St George's Island, this used to be the departure point for the ferry that connected the island to the rest of Bermuda before the causeway was built. A remote, scenic section of the Railway Trail passes by mangroves, a brackish pond and a trio of 17th- to 19th-century World Heritage Site forts: Martello Tower, Burnt Point Fort and Ferry Island Fort. You can scale Martello Tower; rangers at Fort St Catherine have the keys.