Under ongoing redevelopment since 2015, ’t Zand is Bruges' largest public square and a major transport hub, fringed with shops, hotels and restaurants. Its dramatic Beeldengroep fountain, featuring cyclists and lumpy nudes, is more appealing when floodlit at night. The dominant building is the vast red Concertgebouw, a concert hall and art space opened in 2002 to celebrate Bruges’ year-long stint as the European City of Culture.

There's an open-air food market held here every Saturday morning.