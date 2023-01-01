Gruuthusemuseum

The museum takes its name from the flower-and-herb mixture (gruut) that used to flavour beer before the cultivation of hops. The romantic heraldic entrance in a courtyard of ivy-covered walls and dreaming spires is arguably more interesting than the rambling, somewhat unsatisfying decorative-arts exhibits within. The unusual view from the upstairs oratory window into the treasury-apse of the Onze-Lieve-Vrouwekerk is worth a look. The museum is closed for major renovations; it's scheduled to reopen in August 2019.