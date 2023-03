Behind the Arentshuis, Hof Arents is a charming little park with a hump-backed pedestrian bridge, St-Bonifaciusbrug, that crosses the canal, offering idyllic views. Nicknamed Lovers’ Bridge, it’s where many a Bruges citizen steals their first kiss. Privileged guests staying at the Guesthouse Nuit Blanche get the romantic moonlit scene all to themselves once the park has closed.