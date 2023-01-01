St-Salvatorskathedraal

Stacked sub-towers top the massive central tower of 13th-century St Saviour’s Cathedral. In daylight the construction looks somewhat dour, but once floodlit at night, it takes on a mesmerising fascination. The cathedral’s interior is vastly high but feels oddly plain despite a selection of antique tapestries. Beneath the tower, a glass floor reveals some painted graves, and there’s a passingly interesting treasury displaying 15th-century brasses and a 1559 triptych by Dirk Bouts.