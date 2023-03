Founded in 1856, though there has been a brewery on the site since 1564, this is the last family brouwerij (brewhouse) in central Bruges. Multilingual, 45-minute guided visits (€8; 11am to 4pm, to 5pm Saturday) depart on the hour. These include a tasting but can sometimes be rather crowded. Alternatively, you can simply sip one of their excellent Brugse Zot (Bruges Fool, 7%) or Straffe Hendrik (Strong Henry, 9%) beers in the appealing brewery café.