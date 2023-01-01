Ten Wijngaarde

Just inside the main entrance of the begijnhof this is a charming 17th-century house now converted into an endearing little four-room museum. In the rustic kitchen with blue-and-white Delft tiles you’ll see a Louvain stove that extends into the room from the hearth so that people could sit around it. The sitting room displays black Chantilly lace, while the austere bedroom has a portrait showing a traditional begijn costume.

The dining room features a simple wooden cupboard which served as a pantry, china store and pull-out dining table; beyond the house is a simple stone cloister with a well.