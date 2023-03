While Antwerp is now the centre of the diamond industry, the idea of polishing the stones with diamond ‘dust’ was originally pioneered in Bruges. This is the theme of this slick museum which also displays a lumpy greenish 252-carat raw diamond and explains how the catchphrase ‘diamonds are forever’ started as a De Beers marketing campaign. Diamond-polishing demonstrations (at 12.15pm and 3.15pm) cost €3 extra.