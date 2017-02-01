Belarus - Ukraine Small-Group Bus Tour

We invite you on a comprehensive 5-day tour of Belarus and Ukraine with a friendly expert guide. The tour starts in Minsk and ends in Kiev.Day 1 Minsk: Arrival and SightseeingArrival in Minsk airport and transfer to the hotel.Enjoy an informative evening sightseeing tour of the capital of Belarus with a local guide: St. Peter and St. Paul’s Church, the Red Church of St. Simon and Helena, the Holy Spirit Cathedral, Victory Square and Minsk City Hall.Overnight in Minsk.Day 2 Minsk – Mir Castle – Nesvizh Castle – Brest Breakfast at your hotel and checkout.Visit UNESCO-listed Mir Castle, located 97 km from Minsk, built in 16th century. Explore its territory and hear facts and legends about the castle.Next, discover UNESCO-listed Nesvizh Castle, located 31 km from Mir. You will appreciate a beautiful architectural ensemble of Nesvizh Castle and Park Complex. You will see the City Hall of Nesvizh and Corpus Christy (Farny) Church.After Mir, you will drive to Brest (262 km). Accommodation in the hotel and free time.Overnight in Brest.Day 3 Brest – Lutsk – Lviv Breakfast at the hotel and checkout.Visit the most famous landmark of Brest – Memorial complex Brest hero fortress, dedicated to the tragic events of the World War II – the defense of the Brest Fortress in 1941. Departing from Brest, our trip goes through the Belorussian-Ukrainian border to the cozy town of Lutsk (203 km from Brest). Enjoy a walking tour of Lutsk city center and see St. Peter and Paul Cathedral, Lutheran Church and Lubart’s Castle, built in 13-14th centuries.Continue our trip to Lviv (150 km from Lutsk). Accommodation in the hotel and free time.Overnight in Lviv.Day 4 Lviv: SightseeingAfter breakfast, enjoy Lviv City Tour: High Castle Hill, Baroque St. Yura Cathedral, Chapel of the Boim Family and Opera House. Visit UNESCO-listed Lviv Old Town and Market Square.Take a tour of the Undergrounds of Lviv: Dominican Cathedral, Jesuit Cathedral and Pharmacy Museum.Overnight in Lviv.Day 5 Lviv – Tarakaniv Fort – Tunnel of Love – Kiev Breakfast at the hotel and checkout.First, visit a mysterious Tarakaniv Fort near the town of Dubno (165 km from Lviv). Built in the end of the 19th century, Tarakaniv fort today is an abandoned complex of enigmatic labyrinth.Then, explore one of the most romantic places of Ukraine – the Tunnel of Love in Klevan (70 km from Tarakaniv Fort). The trees that grow along the old narrow-gauge railway form a wonderful tunnel that seems endless. After that, our trip to Kiev starts (351 km from the Tunnel of Love). Once you arrive in Kiev, your driver will drop you off at your hotel in Kiev.