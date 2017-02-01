Welcome to Belarus
While the rest of Eastern Europe has charged headlong into capitalism, Belarus allows the chance to visit a Europe with minimal advertising and no litter or graffiti. Outside the monumental Stalinist capital of Minsk, Belarus offers a simple yet pleasing landscape of cornflower fields, thick forests and picturesque villages. The country also has two excellent national parks and is home to Europe’s largest mammal, the zubr (European bison). While travellers will always be the subject of curiosity, they’ll also be on the receiving end of warm hospitality and a genuine welcome.
Top experiences in Belarus
Recent articles
Belarus activities
Belarus - Ukraine Small-Group Bus Tour
We invite you on a comprehensive 5-day tour of Belarus and Ukraine with a friendly expert guide. The tour starts in Minsk and ends in Kiev.Day 1 Minsk: Arrival and SightseeingArrival in Minsk airport and transfer to the hotel.Enjoy an informative evening sightseeing tour of the capital of Belarus with a local guide: St. Peter and St. Paul’s Church, the Red Church of St. Simon and Helena, the Holy Spirit Cathedral, Victory Square and Minsk City Hall.Overnight in Minsk.Day 2 Minsk – Mir Castle – Nesvizh Castle – Brest Breakfast at your hotel and checkout.Visit UNESCO-listed Mir Castle, located 97 km from Minsk, built in 16th century. Explore its territory and hear facts and legends about the castle.Next, discover UNESCO-listed Nesvizh Castle, located 31 km from Mir. You will appreciate a beautiful architectural ensemble of Nesvizh Castle and Park Complex. You will see the City Hall of Nesvizh and Corpus Christy (Farny) Church.After Mir, you will drive to Brest (262 km). Accommodation in the hotel and free time.Overnight in Brest.Day 3 Brest – Lutsk – Lviv Breakfast at the hotel and checkout.Visit the most famous landmark of Brest – Memorial complex Brest hero fortress, dedicated to the tragic events of the World War II – the defense of the Brest Fortress in 1941. Departing from Brest, our trip goes through the Belorussian-Ukrainian border to the cozy town of Lutsk (203 km from Brest). Enjoy a walking tour of Lutsk city center and see St. Peter and Paul Cathedral, Lutheran Church and Lubart’s Castle, built in 13-14th centuries.Continue our trip to Lviv (150 km from Lutsk). Accommodation in the hotel and free time.Overnight in Lviv.Day 4 Lviv: SightseeingAfter breakfast, enjoy Lviv City Tour: High Castle Hill, Baroque St. Yura Cathedral, Chapel of the Boim Family and Opera House. Visit UNESCO-listed Lviv Old Town and Market Square.Take a tour of the Undergrounds of Lviv: Dominican Cathedral, Jesuit Cathedral and Pharmacy Museum.Overnight in Lviv.Day 5 Lviv – Tarakaniv Fort – Tunnel of Love – Kiev Breakfast at the hotel and checkout.First, visit a mysterious Tarakaniv Fort near the town of Dubno (165 km from Lviv). Built in the end of the 19th century, Tarakaniv fort today is an abandoned complex of enigmatic labyrinth.Then, explore one of the most romantic places of Ukraine – the Tunnel of Love in Klevan (70 km from Tarakaniv Fort). The trees that grow along the old narrow-gauge railway form a wonderful tunnel that seems endless. After that, our trip to Kiev starts (351 km from the Tunnel of Love). Once you arrive in Kiev, your driver will drop you off at your hotel in Kiev.
Low Cost Private Transfer From Minsk International Airport to Minsk City - One Way
Don’t exhaust yourself with delays and problems in public transport. Our driver will be waiting for you at the airport and will bring you to your location in Minsk quick and safe.You will be awaited by your private driver in the arrival terminal holding in sign with your name on it. When your flight is delayed, do not worry, your driver will monitor your flight and be there when you arrived. He will then help you with your luggage and lead you to the car. Once you and the driver double-checked the location address you provided us with he will take you straight to your destination in Minsk. Enjoy the drive past the famous Botanical Garden and the Pishchalauski Castle while the driver takes you to your destination.When you book, please provide us with your flight number and full address of your centrally located destination in Minsk. Your transfer will be confirmed instantaneously and you will be provided with a travel voucher to present to your private driver.We hope to see you soon in Minsk!
Transfer from Minsk Airport (MSQ) to Minsk city center (any address)
Company chauffeur will meet you near the arrival gate with the nameplate, and will bring you to any address within Minsk city with comfort and stress free.We wait for our clients even if the flight is delayed. So you don't have to worry about that. We also control flight arrival time.We speak your language, so if you need any help upon arrival just ask!Our fleet consist of new cars.If you travel with kids please let us know if you will need baby seats. All our cars have free Wifi.If you need higher car class please check at viator, we provide any car classes from econom to lux car classes.
Transfer from Brest to Minsk Airport (MSQ) or Minsk city (any address)
Company chauffeur will meet you at the requested location (any address within Brest city), and will bring you to any address within Minsk city with comfort and stress free.We wait for our clients even if they are in delay. So you don't have to worry about that. We also control train and flight arrival time.We speak your language, so if you need any help upon arrival just ask!Our fleet consist of new cars.If you travel with kids please let us know if you will need baby seats. All our cars have free WiFi.If you need higher car class please check at viator, we provide any car classes from econom to lux car classes.
Transfer from Minsk Airport (MSQ) or Minsk city to Vitebsk (any address)
Company chauffeur will meet you near the arrival gate with the nameplate at the airport or at the requested location (any address within Minsk city), and will bring you to any address within Vitebsk city with comfort and stress free.We wait for our clients even if the flight is delayed. So you don't have to worry about that. We also control flight arrival time.We speak your language, so if you need any help upon arrival just ask!Our fleet consist of new cars.If you travel with kids please let us know if you will need baby seats. All our cars have free WiFi.If you need higher car class please check at viator, we provide any car classes from econom to lux car classes.
Transfer from Vitebsk to Minsk Airport or Minsk city (any address)
Company chauffeur will meet you at the requested location (any address within Vitebsk city), and will bring you to any address within Minsk city with comfort and stress free.We wait for our clients even if they are in delay. So you don't have to worry about that. We also control train and flight arrival time.We speak your language, so if you need any help upon arrival just ask!Our fleet consist of new cars.If you travel with kids please let us know if you will need baby seats. All our cars have free WiFi.If you need higher car class please check at viator, we provide any car classes from econom to lux car classes.