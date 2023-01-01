Museum of the Great Patriotic War

Housed in a garish new building, Minsk's best museum houses an excellent display detailing Belarus' suffering and heroism during the Nazi occupation. With English explanations throughout, atmospheric dioramas and a range of real tanks, airplanes and artillery from WWII, it's one of the capital's few must-see attractions.

Its section on concentration camps is particularly disturbing: an incredible 2.3 million people in Belarus were killed during the war, including 1.5 million civilians. Audioguides give much-needed context to the collection; for greater depth, book an English-language tour (in advance). Take bus number 1 from pl Svabody to get here.