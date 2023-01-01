Stalin Line Museum

A must for military buffs is this impressive collection of tanks, missiles, helicopters and all other manner of Soviet war paraphernalia in an open field in Lashany, about 25km northwest of Minsk. While the theme is WWII, much of the military hardware is slightly more modern, generally dating from the 1960s and '70s.

Etched out of the steppe between the two world wars, the Stalin Line of defense stretched more than 1000km along the Soviet Union's western border. This was one of the many fortifications along the line, and the original bunkers have been restored and are open for exploration.

Fitting Soviet military music fills the air as you wander around the grounds, which include a movie set. You can shoot live ammo out here and, for a price (BYN200), take a joyride in a tank.

To get here you have two options: take Maladzechna-bound marshrutka 700-TK from the Druzhnaya stop behind Minsk's train station (BYN2, 30 minutes, frequent), or less frequent Krasnae-bound marshrutka 482 from the stop opposite the Central Bus Station on vul Babruyskaya. The driver will drop you off opposite the museum entrance on Rt 28.