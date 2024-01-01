Off the vul Lenina overpass is the attractively restored 17th-century SS Peter & Paul Church. The city's oldest church, it was built in 1612, looted by Cossacks in 1707 and restored in 1871. Now it is awkwardly dwarfed by the morose concrete structures surrounding it, but its interior is still well worth a look.
