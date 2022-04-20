Minsk

Holy Spirit cathedral, 1642-1687, Minsk, Belarus, 17th century

Overview

Minsk will almost certainly surprise you. The capital of Belarus is, contrary to its dreary reputation, a progressive, modern and clean place. Fashionable cafes, impressive restaurants and crowded nightclubs vie for your attention, while sushi bars and art galleries have taken up residence in a city centre once totally remodelled to the tastes of Stalin. Despite the strong police presence and obedient citizenry, Minsk is a thoroughly pleasant place that's easy to become fond of.

    Museum of the Great Patriotic War

    Minsk

    Housed in a garish new building, Minsk's best museum houses an excellent display detailing Belarus' suffering and heroism during the Nazi occupation. With…

  • Vul Kastrychnitskaya

    Vul Kastrychnitskaya

    Minsk

    Vul Kastrychnitskaya – still known by its Soviet name, ulitsa Oktyabrskaya – has blossomed into Minsk's unofficial arts district. Brazilian street artists…

  • Pr Nezalezhnastsi

    Pr Nezalezhnastsi

    Minsk

    The capital's main thoroughfare impresses with its sheer size. Formerly pr Francyska Skaryny, it runs from what travel writer Colin Thubron dubbed the …

  • National Library of Belarus

    National Library of Belarus

    Minsk

    For a taste of post-Soviet Belarus, head north of the centre to the new national library, a ghastly piece of Lukashenko-approved hubris. You'll need your…

  • Pl Nezalezhnastsi

    Pl Nezalezhnastsi

    Minsk

    Independence Sq, formerly pl Lenina, is dominated by the 1930s constructivist Belarusian Government Building (behind the iconic Lenin statue). The red…

  • Island of Courage & Sorrow

    Island of Courage & Sorrow

    Minsk

    Standing on a small island connected to the Old Town by a walking bridge, this evocative Afghan war memorial is known colloquially as the Island of Tears…

  • Church of SS Simon & Elena

    Church of SS Simon & Elena

    Minsk

    The red-brick Catholic Church of SS Simon & Elena, built in 1910, is worth popping into for a peek at its unique, wave-like, arched ceiling. Its tall,…

  • Cathedral of the Holy Spirit

    Cathedral of the Holy Spirit

    Minsk

    Off the northern edge of pl Svabody is the baroque, twin-towered Orthodox Cathedral of the Holy Spirit, built in 1642. It was once part of a Polish…

