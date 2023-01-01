Kastrychnitskaya Pl

The city's main square is referred to universally by its Russian name, Oktyabrskaya Ploshchad (October Sq). Here you'll find the impressive, severe Palats Respubliki (Palace of the Republic), a concert hall. Also on this square is the classical, multicolumned Stalinist Empire–style Trade Union Palace of Culture.

This is where opposition groups gather to protest against President Alexander Lukashenko from time to time; it's also where the infamous 2010 presidential election protests ended in violence. The failed Denim Revolution of March 2006 was attempted here as well.