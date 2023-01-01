Homel Palace

Homel's signature attraction was built by Field Marshal Pyotr Rumyantsev in the late 19th century, soon after Homel became part of the Russian Empire. He couldn't have picked a more beautiful spot, high above the Sozh River in the middle of what today is Belarus' prettiest park. The palace is now a museum containing 19th- and 20th-century antiques and paintings.

Sadly the palace's original art and furnishings did not survive the Soviet period, and most of what's here was imported more recently. Still, the collection fits nicely with the classical Russian interior, and the palace is well worth visiting. Rumyantsev did not live to see the completion of his masterpiece. His son took it over, and it was later sold to another famous field marshal of the times, Ivan Paskevich, who finished the palace and built the surrounding park.

The palace's White Parlour has been converted into a theatre that hosts classical music concerts from September to May.