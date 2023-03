Heavenly Homel Park stretches for more than a kilometre along the west bank of the Sozh River. The centrepiece is Homel Palace, but you'll also find cafes, a small amusement park, scenic footbridges, a winter garden and the 19th-century St Peter and Paul Cathedral on its impeccably manicured grounds. It's worth climbing the 201 steps of the watchtower for views of the city, the park and the Sozh River.