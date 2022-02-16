© IIja Van Rijswijk/Getty Images/EyeEm

Holetown

The first English settlers to Barbados landed at Holetown in 1627. Long a bastion of understated luxury, Holetown has exclusive shops and a charming little nightlife area near the beach. There's lots of good snorkeling in the mellow waters and reefs here.

Holetown is the center for all services north of Bridgetown, with banks, ATMs and a large supermarket.

Holetown

Top attractions

These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Holetown.

  • Eat

    Tides

    You'll need to make a reservation well in advance to get a table at Holetown's flashiest restaurant but the fine views from the waterside dining room and…

  • Eat

    The Mews

    A newcomer to the competitive Holetown dining scene, the Mews has already built up quite a following due to its inventive menu and lively, unpretentious…

  • Eat

    Nishi

    Holetown's hippest eatery doesn't feel particularly Caribbean: there's a gold Buddha in the garden and a house-music soundtrack, but locals love it,…

  • Eat

    Beach House

    Anchored by a vast terrace right on the water, the Beach House fulfills all your holiday dining fantasies. The drinks and wine list is encyclopedic. The…

  • Eat

    Just Grillin'

    For a reasonably priced meal, head to this unpretentious place next to the Chatel village. It serves up good sandwiches and grilled plates of everything…

  • Eat

    Ragamuffins

    Ragamuffins is in a 60-year-old chattel house (a simple wooden dwelling placed on cement or stone blocks) now filled with personalities. Dishes are all…

  • Eat

    Lemongrass

    OK, so the atmosphere is far removed from a dingy alley in Bangkok, but this Thai restaurant in an upmarket mall knocks out some tasty dishes and is great…

  • Eat

    Massy Stores

    Best supermarket on the west coast, with a full range of imported products and a decent selection of fruit and veg.

