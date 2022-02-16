Eat
Tides
You'll need to make a reservation well in advance to get a table at Holetown's flashiest restaurant but the fine views from the waterside dining room and…
The first English settlers to Barbados landed at Holetown in 1627. Long a bastion of understated luxury, Holetown has exclusive shops and a charming little nightlife area near the beach. There's lots of good snorkeling in the mellow waters and reefs here.
Holetown is the center for all services north of Bridgetown, with banks, ATMs and a large supermarket.
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Holetown.
Eat
You'll need to make a reservation well in advance to get a table at Holetown's flashiest restaurant but the fine views from the waterside dining room and…
Eat
A newcomer to the competitive Holetown dining scene, the Mews has already built up quite a following due to its inventive menu and lively, unpretentious…
Eat
Holetown's hippest eatery doesn't feel particularly Caribbean: there's a gold Buddha in the garden and a house-music soundtrack, but locals love it,…
Eat
Anchored by a vast terrace right on the water, the Beach House fulfills all your holiday dining fantasies. The drinks and wine list is encyclopedic. The…
Eat
For a reasonably priced meal, head to this unpretentious place next to the Chatel village. It serves up good sandwiches and grilled plates of everything…
Eat
Ragamuffins is in a 60-year-old chattel house (a simple wooden dwelling placed on cement or stone blocks) now filled with personalities. Dishes are all…
Eat
OK, so the atmosphere is far removed from a dingy alley in Bangkok, but this Thai restaurant in an upmarket mall knocks out some tasty dishes and is great…
Eat
Best supermarket on the west coast, with a full range of imported products and a decent selection of fruit and veg.
Guidebooks
Uncover the heart of travel and be inspired to see new sights with one of Lonely Planet’s in-depth, award-winning guidebooks.