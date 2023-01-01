Dar Al Naft Oil Museum

This grand white stone building, complete with neoclassical pillars, looks odd surrounded by nodding donkeys and sprawling pipelines, but this is where 'black gold' was first struck in Bahrain. The exhibits are informative, albeit a tad dry. The first well, opened in 1932, sits to the left of the museum, and to right is the original, tiny Bapco (Bahrain Petroleum Company) office from 1931.

Ring ahead to check opening times, as the museum is seldom visited. It is a 40-minute drive from Manama along an unmarked road south of Awali off Ave 49.