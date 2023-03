Look out for the giant amphorae and head inwards from the corner of the highway and Ave 42 to explore Bahrain’s most famous pottery district, where traditional family-run workshops continue to thrive. Don't distract the potters and no one will stop you from peering in as they go about their daily work and the mud-brick kilns are fired up. The workshop nearest the highway is Mohamed Ja'far's. His son Hasan speaks some English should you require an informal guide.