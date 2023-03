This might just be the oldest mosque in Bahrain. It is believed a mosque has stood here since the 8th century, though the current ruins, which include two beautifully restored, climbable minarets, date from the 12th and 13th centuries. The site is particularly evocative when lit up at night. The mosque's name comes from the Thursday market that was held here for centuries. Black-and-white pictures depicting this make up the excellent exhibit in the visitors centre.