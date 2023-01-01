Close your eyes in this little corner of Manama's historic souq and you would be forgiven for thinking you were in downtown Delhi. The lingua franca is Hindi, and the shop owners trace their roots back to the subcontinent. Walking along these narrow alleyways, a cup of chai (tea) in hand, stopping off for a quick bite in Swagat and witnessing puja (worship) inside the 200-year-old Khrishna Temple really is a one-off experience in Bahrain.

Little India covers an area of 5000 sq m spread over three streets (Bab Al Bahrain Ave, Al Tijjar Ave and Al Hadrami Ave) where historically many houses were built using Indian wood.