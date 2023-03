Built in 2008, these 240m-high, 50-floor office towers were inspired by the traditional badqeers (wind towers) seen in historic Bahraini homes. They are linked in the middle by three full-size wind turbines, which harness the onshore winds as they pass through the twin structures. This has helped the WTC win several awards for renewable energy, and has made it one of Manama's most photographed modern landmarks.

At the time of writing, a viewing platform open to tourists was being planned.